Blow for Arsenal as their target is open to staying at present club

Arsenal has been handed a blow in their bid to add Ruben Neves to their squad at the end of this season.

The midfielder has been on the radar of several top clubs around Europe. As Wolves struggled at the start of this season, it seemed he would leave them.

However, the midfielder has started enjoying life under Julen Lopetegui and a report on the Daily Mail says Wolves is preparing to offer him a new deal.

The report says the midfielder is set to be handed an extension and is now open to remaining at the Premier League club.

He believes they are making progress under the new manager and does not want to leave anymore.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neves is one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League and has been for several years.

The Portugal international has been doing well in the competition to suggest he will cut it at a bigger club like Arsenal.

However, if he signs a new Wolves deal, we will struggle to sign him and should probably turn our attention to another midfielder who will be more eager to join us.

Youri Tielemans is another fine option for us and will be a free agent at the end of this campaign.