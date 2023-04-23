Blow for Arsenal as their target reveals his dream club

Arsenal has been handed a small blow in their bid to add Moises Caicedo to their squad at the end of this season.

The Brighton man was a subject of serious interest from the Gunners in January and he tried to force through a move to the Emirates.

However, the Seagulls stood firm in their decision to keep him and the Gunners temporarily withdrew their interest.

They are expected to return for him at the end of this campaign, but will he use them as a stepping stone to his dream club?

While he wanted to move to Arsenal in January, it does not seem the Gunners are his ultimate destination after the Ecuadorian admitted his dream club is Real Madrid.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I like Real Madrid. It has always been my dream to play for Real Madrid.

“I’m doing things very well now, so why not join Real Madrid one day and win the Champions League? That is my biggest dream.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Caicedo remains a top option for us and his admission about his dream club changes nothing.

If he is good enough to play for us, then we should push to add him to the group regardless of what he says about Real Madrid.

When he moves to the Emirates, he would realise Arsenal is one of the world’s biggest clubs.

Arteta proud of our comeback after Arsenal 3-3 Southampton

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…