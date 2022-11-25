Blow for Arsenal as their target wants a contract renewal instead

Arsenal has been handed a blow in their pursuit of Marco Asensio, with the Spaniard insisting he is keen to stay at Real Madrid.

The attacker has entered the final year of his contract at Madrid and has been in talks with them over a new deal.

However, they have not made much progress which has encouraged the likes of Arsenal to retain an interest in him.

As one of the most decorated attackers on the continent, Asensio is now one of the sought-after players as his future remains uncertain.

The attacker will have a plethora of clubs to choose from, but he has dashed the hopes of his suitors by insisting he wants to remain with Madrid.

Speaking about his future recently, he said via The Sun:

“Hopefully, the renewal can be done and I will be very happy at Real Madrid. Hopefully, it’s to stay for 10 more years here at Real. It’s not just me deciding — it’s also up to the club.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Asensio is one of the finest attackers in Europe and is doing well for Spain at the World Cup.

He is very experienced at winning the top prizes in club football, which will benefit us.

However, his statements mean we must work harder to make him one of our players.

