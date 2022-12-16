Blow for Arsenal as their target wants to join PSG instead

Arsenal has been handed a blow in their bid to add Joao Felix to their squad, as it is reported the attacker wants to join another club instead.

Felix is leaving Atletico Madrid after falling out with his manager Diego Simeone over playing ideas, and it seems their relationship cannot be repaired.

Arsenal has a long-standing interest in him and hoped to take advantage of that to add him to their squad.

However, the Gunners will suffer disappointment, according to transfer insider Gianluca di Marzio, who tells Culture PSG that the Portuguese star prefers a move to PSG.

It remains unclear if the Frenchmen want to add him to their squad at the moment, but the report insists he is thinking about moving to the French city.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Paris is a city that a lot of players would want to live in and it is not surprising that Felix is also keen on moving there.

However, London is also a great place to live and should be attractive to the attacker, but we must push hard and convince him he will be a key player for us.

If PSG does not have a serious interest in him, it will be easier for us to add him to our squad.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta discusses our improving youngsters, Ben White, Xhaka and returning World Cup players and, of course, the transfer window

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids