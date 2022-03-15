Blow for Arsenal as top Liverpool star could now play against them

Mohamed Salah’s injury isn’t as bad as first feared, and the Liverpool man could now be in the squad to face Arsenal this midweek.

Salah has scored one of Liverpool’s two goals in their 2-0 win against Brighton, but he didn’t finish the game, leaving the pitch with a suspected foot injury.

The Egyptian was a doubt to face Mikel Arteta’s men, which could have been a major boost to Arsenal’s chances of winning the game.

He is currently the Premier League’s top-scorer and arguably the best player at Liverpool.

However, the Gunners will now have to plan to stop him after Jurgen Klopp reveals the former Chelsea man can train.

The Liverpool boss said via Football London: “Mo [Salah] is a tough cookie. We were quite happy and lucky. Swollen, painful, today less so. Got a message before the presser he’s ready to train. We’ll see how that looks.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Salah has been in scintillating form in the Premier League this season and he represents a major threat to Arsenal winning that game.

Liverpool will come at the Gunners with serious force and determination as they bid to take advantage of Manchester City’s slip to close the gap between both clubs.

But we are also looking for a spot in the top four and will fight for all the points.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta discusses the Leicester win, Thomas Partey, Odegaard, and the race for Top Four