Blow for Arsenal as two PL rivals readying moves for midfield target

Everton are claimed to have joined the race to sign Oleksandr Zinchecko from Manchester City this summer, a player Arsenal and West Ham are also interested in.

The Gunners are looking to improve a number of positions in the coming window, with a return to European football meaning that further bodies are needed after trimming their squad in previous windows.

Both the full-back positions and central midfield are believed to on our wishlist of areas that we would like to strengthen, and we could well be looking to kill two birds with one stone by bringing in the Ukraine international.

Zinchenko has played predominantly at left-back since joining Pep Guardiola’s City side, but remains a central midfielder for his international side, and Mikel Arteta is keen to work with him again after their time at the Etihad together.

The DailyMail now claims that we have added competition in the race for his signature however, with West Ham and Everton believed to be showing an interest.

The two clubs may have a slight advantage in the fact that they have Vitaliy Mykolenko or Andriy Yarmolenko in their sides already, who could well try to sway him whilst on international duty with Ukraine, but you would assume that the project in north London is surely the more attractive prospect.

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Just Arsenal Show – Dan Smith: Am I Mr Negative Or Do Some Gooners Not Like Any Criticism?