Blow for Arsenal as Victor Osimhen closes in on a new Napoli contract

Arsenal’s pursuit of Victor Osimhen has suffered a setback as the Nigerian striker is reportedly nearing a new contract with Napoli. Osimhen has been a high-profile target for the Gunners, with speculation linking him to a potential move in the January transfer window.

If a move doesn’t materialise in January, it’s anticipated that Osimhen could change clubs in the summer, with Chelsea also expressing interest in acquiring his services. However, according to a report in the Daily Mail, Osimhen is close to signing a new deal with Napoli.

The report suggests that Osimhen is set to extend his contract, and as part of the deal, his release clause could be increased to £112 million. This development could pose a significant challenge for Arsenal in their pursuit of the Nigerian striker. Despite the potential financial obstacle, the report mentions Arsenal’s willingness to break their transfer record, as demonstrated by the signing of Declan Rice, to secure a striker who could enhance their chances of clinching the Premier League title.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Osimhen is worth his new release clause, judging by how inflated players’ value has become in general.

The Napoli star scores from the smallest of chances and we need someone good in the air and on the ground just like him in our squad.

But that deal can only happen in the summer, and if we do not win the Premier League, we must take a chance on him.

