Blow for Arsenal as Vlahovic insists he wants to remain at Juventus

Dusan Vlahovic has reaffirmed his commitment to Juventus amid interest from Arsenal, emphasising that he never considered leaving the Turin club during the summer.

Arsenal has been monitoring the Serbian striker since his time at Fiorentina, and there have been suggestions that the London club might pursue his signature in January to bolster their squad for the second half of the season.

Although Juventus actively explored the possibility of selling Vlahovic in the summer to generate funds, no deal materialized. Arsenal could potentially revive their interest in January or the upcoming summer transfer window, but Vlahovic has expressed his current focus on Juventus. The Italian club is reportedly in negotiations with his representatives for a new contract, indicating their commitment to retaining the striker.

Vlahovic told La Gazzetta dello Sport:

“I have always been focused and calm, even during the tour in America, when I missed the match against AC Milan due to a physical problem. I have always been calm.

“I was always sure I wanted to stay. The noises are always there, and they are part of the game, if we start listening to everyone, we can go crazy.

“I isolated myself and only thought about the retreat and in the end I’m very happy I stayed. It was what I wanted.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vlahovic is a fine striker who needs to join a club that plays in a more fluid attacking system if he wants to enjoy his career.

Arsenal fits that description, but we cannot force him to join us and he will have to decide if the move is good for his career.