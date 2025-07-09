Blow for Arsenal as winger assures his club he is not leaving

It is no secret that Arsenal is determined to strengthen its squad by adding a winger during the current transfer window. Since the conclusion of the previous campaign, the club has attempted to secure the signatures of several high-profile players, including Nico Williams, Leroy Sane and Rodrygo. Despite their efforts, none of these targets have come close to joining the Gunners, and these players are not the only wingers under consideration.

Interest in Kaoru Mitoma Predates Other Targets

Among the options Arsenal has been contemplating for several months is Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma. The club’s interest in Mitoma predates their pursuit of other potential signings. Recognised as a reliable winger, Mitoma attracted significant attention last January when Brighton rejected a substantial offer from Al Nassr for his services.

Mitoma remains one of the players with the potential to leave their current clubs this summer. Consequently, Arsenal continue to monitor his situation closely as they seek to bolster Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Mitoma’s Loyalty Could Complicate Transfer Plans

However, it seems he won’t leave this summer, with a report claiming that he has assured the Seagulls of his loyalty and has no plans to leave them, as reported by Talk Sport. This commitment means that Arsenal face a significant challenge should they wish to secure his signature. While Mitoma is undoubtedly a talented winger who would enhance any squad, his newfound resolve to remain at Brighton means that acquiring him will require a substantial financial outlay.

In summary, Arsenal’s search for a winger continues amid interest in several players. Mitoma remains a key figure in their plans, but his current loyalty to Brighton means that any potential transfer will be both complex and costly.

