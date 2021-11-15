Blow for Arsenal as wonderkid target signs new long-term contract

Yeremy Pino has signed a new long-term deal with Villarreal, which will likely cool Arsenal’s interest in his signature.

The winger has been a bright spark in La Liga since breaking into the first-team last season, and his progress hasn’t gone unnoticed, breaking into the fold at international level as well as attracting interest from potential suitors in Europe.

The Gunners were believed to be amongst those looking to make a bid to sign the 19 year-old in the near future, who TodoFichajes had claimed had a €30 Million release clause in his contract, but news of his new deal will mean that clause no longer exists.

JustArsenal previously claimed that Pino could have been a good replacement for a struggling Nicolas Pepe, who has failed to live up to expectations this term, but we may now need to look elsewhere with Pino’s new six0year deal likely to mean he will cost over the odds, whilst also meaning that he is happy with his current surroundings also.

Pepe will also be leaving to join up with the Ivory Coast squad for the AFCON early into 2022, which will leave us a little stretched on numbers, and adding another young and exciting prospect to our ranks is unlikely to go down badly with the fans, who must really be enjoying the football being played this term.

Do Arsenal even need to prioritise bringing in another winger in the coming window?

Patrick