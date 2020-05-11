Blow for Arsenal in striker-hunt as coach talks up Liverpool move

RB Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick has talked up a move to Liverpool for his star striker Timo Werner, before stating hopes that he doesn’t leave.

The German international is being linked with a move to the Premier League this summer, with Arsenal and Liverpool both linked.

Our club may sell one or both of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in the coming window, and we will be expected to replace such a loss with a new signing.

Werner would no doubt be a great signing could we pull it off, but Leipzig’s boss has claimed that Liverpool would be better suited to his playing style.

“The league is less important, but the club, from a purely hypothetical point of view, I would better see him in good hands with a club that is not necessarily defined by ball possession football,” Rangnick said.

“Since Timo has made progress under Julian Nagelsmann, his most important weapons, however, are the quick switching movement and his powerful finish.

“Therefore, he would rather fit a club like Liverpool, which is similar to our style of play, but I would prefer him to stay here.”

His coach added that his star-striker will ultimately decide on his future.

“In the end, it is up to Timo to decide what he wants to do. Here in Leipzig he knows what he has,” he said.

“Here he can play Champions League again next year.”

Rangnick added: “And Timo is someone who also needs trust. He only gets that if the respective trainer knows him and relies on him.”

It remains to be seen whether Werner would be an immediate starter at Anfield should he move there next season, with Roberto Firminho having been key to their style of play under Klopp.

At Arsenal however he would be our main outlet for goals should Aubz quit the club, and would be guaranteed to be a key member of the playing squad, but Champions League football for next season currently looks unlikely.

Could we persuade Werner to join us this summer? Is there any doubt that he wouldn’t fit our team’s style?

Patrick