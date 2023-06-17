Blow for Arsenal target as injury that could scupper move to the Emirates

Sacha Boey’s potential move to Arsenal may be in jeopardy following an injury he sustained while on international duty.

The French right-back has emerged as one of Arsenal’s targets for the summer transfer window, with reports indicating that the club has engaged in talks with Galatasaray regarding his potential acquisition.

At just 22 years old, Boey is viewed as a long-term investment by Arsenal’s decision-makers, who have been assessing the possibility of bringing him into their squad once the transfer window reopened.

However, according to a report from Sabah, Boey suffered an injury while representing the France U21 team, raising concerns about the feasibility of the transfer.

All parties involved in the deal will be hoping that the injury is not severe and does not require an extended recovery period. The extent of the injury and its potential impact on the transfer will likely be assessed in the coming days or weeks.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Boey is an exciting player and we should still sign him if it is not a serious injury. At 22, he can recover fast from any minor problem, which should not stop us from making a move for him.

We trust Edu and Mikel Arteta to make the right decision on his future and make him a key member of the group if he moves to the Emirates.

But we need to understand the full nature of the injury first before making our decision.

