Blow for Arsenal with excessive asking price reported for strike-target

Chelsea are supposedly in want of €70 Million this summer to part ways with Armando Broja, who has attracted the interest of both West Ham and Arsenal.

The Gunners are expected to be in desperate need of reinforcements in attack come the end of the season, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having left in January, and with both Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette both into the final months of their respective contracts.

One name who has emerged as a potential target is Broja, who has hit the ground running on loan with Southampton in his first season of Premier League football, scoring nine goals from his 28 outings in all competitions.

It remains to be seen whether the Blues will be looking to give him his chance in their first-team next term, but TuttoMercatoWeb claims that they now value him at a whopping €70 Million, more than they value Romelu Lukaku supposedly after his struggles this term.

Should that statement be true, that doesn’t mean that they would prefer to allow Lukaku to leave, but they could well rate Broja’s potential due to his age, while Romelu is more ready for their needs at present.

While on the subject of Chelsea forwards, I wouldn’t be displeased if we was to consider Timo Werner this summer. He hasn’t quite clicked for the Blues in front of goal, but as proven in the Champions League last term, he could be a great replacement for Alexandre Lacazette. Werner has been prolific previously with RB Leipzig, and his record for Germany isn’t to be sniffed at either. His work off the ball and for his team-mates could suit us however with a number of players wanting to chip in with goals in our current setup, although we would need another striker in the squad also.

Would Arsenal consider spending as much as €70 Million for a player with just one season of top flight football?

Patrick

