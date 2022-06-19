Blow for Arsenal with Thomas Tuchel named as ‘big fan’ of target

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is claimed to be a ‘big fan’ of Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling, a player Arsenal have been keen n signing for some time.

The English winger has been amongst the best players in the Premier League in recent years, but he was limited to just 23 PL starts last term, his joint-lowest since joining the club in 2015, with Jack Grealish regularly favoured in Sterling’s preferred left-wing role.

With the arrivals of both Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez set to further strengthen the clubs options in attack, likely limiting Sterling’s opportunities to play at CF where Pep has regularly opted to play the former Liverpool star, his playing time could well be taking a further hit is he was to stay at the Etihad beyond the summer also, and it wouldn’t be a shock if he was considering his future.

Mikel Arteta has been linked with a reunion with the winger since arriving in north London, and this could well be our best chance yet to land him, but with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel claimed to be keen, and with Romano claiming that his club are already assessing the situation, it may well be out of reach for us.

Raheem Sterling, for sure one of the names on Chelsea list with Thomas Tuchel big fan of the English winger. Chelsea have explored conditions of the deal 🔵 #CFC No direct talks between Man City and Chelsea or bid yet. Depends on other deals like Lukaku, Ousmane and more. https://t.co/c5QmbERg9m — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2022

The fact that the Blues are able to offer Champions League football as well as a more lucrative pay package, it could be difficult for us to offer a more attractive deal. One thing that could go in our favour is the fact that they already have a number of options who play in the same positions that he would be eyeing in west London, whilst the fact that they have only just changed owners Chelsea have some question marks over their structure at present also.

Should players be worried about jumping to join Chelsea?

