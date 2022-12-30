Arsenal News Latest News

Blow for Brighton as five stars to miss Arsenal trip

Arsenal are set to be boosted by the absence of five stars for Brighton, with key players Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister both on the missing list.

The Gunners returned to action with an impressive 3-1 win over West Ham on Boxing Day, helping us to maintain our lead at the top of the Premier League table, and our next challenge will come against the Seagulls on New Years Eve.

While we have most of our playing squad available for the clash, excluding Gabriel Jesus, our rivals woes run much deeper.

Roberto De Zerbi admitted that all of Danny Welbeck, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Adam Webster and Jakob Moder would all miss the trip to the Emirates tomorrow, as reported by the SussexExpress. Moises has been linked with a move to north London, but will not be able to enhance his reputation on Saturday when his side travel there after picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign against Southampton.

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

Mikel Arteta on West Ham win, Nketiah’s success and Wenger’s comeback and Arsenal’s winning run.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids

More Stories / Arsenal NewsNow
Report – Arsenal is unlikely to sign Serie A star in January
Agbonlahor suggests a new role for Martinelli at Arsenal
Premier League manager says Arsenal’s target can win Ballon d’Or
Posted by

Tags Brighton Roberto De Zerbi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs