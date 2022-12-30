Arsenal are set to be boosted by the absence of five stars for Brighton, with key players Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister both on the missing list.

The Gunners returned to action with an impressive 3-1 win over West Ham on Boxing Day, helping us to maintain our lead at the top of the Premier League table, and our next challenge will come against the Seagulls on New Years Eve.

While we have most of our playing squad available for the clash, excluding Gabriel Jesus, our rivals woes run much deeper.

Roberto De Zerbi admitted that all of Danny Welbeck, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Adam Webster and Jakob Moder would all miss the trip to the Emirates tomorrow, as reported by the SussexExpress. Moises has been linked with a move to north London, but will not be able to enhance his reputation on Saturday when his side travel there after picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign against Southampton.

