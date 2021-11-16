Blow for Liverpool with possible ninth player set to miss Arsenal clash

Liverpool have a bit of an injury crisis emerging at present, just in time to take on Arsenal next weekend.
The Reds saw defender Andy Robertson have to be replaced during Scotland’s 2-0 win over Denmark, and was seen to be clutching his hamstring according to TalkSPORT, which will leave his club worried over his availability.
Jurgen Klopp already has Sadio Mane, Joe Gomez and Harvey Elliott ruled out at present, while the likes of Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino, James Milner and Naby Keita are all nursing short-term injuries, with their current participation come Saturday unknown.
Arsenal’s only worry at present comes in the shape of Thomas Partey, who was unable to feature against Watford just before the international break, but Charles Watts seems to believe he is more likely to make the match than not.
Sead Kolasinac was on the wrong end of a horrific challenge this week, although we don’t believe he would have been in the playing squad regardless of him proving fit to feature, which appears unlikely on viewing the horrendous incident, so his absence is likely to impact the clash.
Which player will Liverpool miss the most? Could the absences give Arsenal the edge at Anfield?
Patrick
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Apparently Mane trained earlier and should be ok for Saturday – no surprise.
As for us, Auba didn’t feature against Egypt.. injured??? Bloody typical
Liverpool will still be a hard test for us even with injuries. We have had a good run of late and I think that this will be a good test of where we actually are.
We can win the game or get a tie, especially if they are missing a lot of players.
Historically this game sees us get killed a fair bit too, so how we play will say as much as the final result (I know it is all about the result, but you probably get where I am coming from).
I will be as interested in the line-up – based on form, Arteta has some tough decisions – some of the decisions are tough because of multiple people playing well in similar spots and some due to weakness.
Back is set but Taveres/Tierney is at least worth a thought.
If Partey is fit then that it is likely Lokonga (although AMN has played well). Maybe it is AMN and L with Partey coming on later.
So that is six. Smith-Rowe and Saka are two more who will be on the pitch
Does he go with a Auba and Laca combo or just one and a winger? Maybe that is the start with some variation at 50-60 minutes?
Does he try Pepe again (don’t think so) or Martinelli (I would try him before Pepe, Pepe is done for me now – hope he proves me wrong but we have had a large sample size). Not sure that he will try both Odegard and SR together again either.
Regardless of my musings, we have been playing better and the effort has been a lot better. Fingers crossed that we can get this done!
Important Injured opposition players always turn up against Arsenal
Can’t remember the last time we won in the League at Anfield..
It’s going to be a difficult game for us as always. We are not winning games convincingly yet. A wounded Liverpool side wanting to make amends for their recent bad result is going to be tough.
I want to see a better rounded performance more than anything. Can’t be having them dominate us from minute one to last and us just hanging on as always. Don’t want to see that.
No more cowardly over cautious football. Lets have a real go at them.