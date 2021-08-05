Blow to Arsenal as attacking midfielder’s exit ruled out by injury

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos’s injury is claimed to be closing the door on Martin Odegaard‘s potential return to Arsenal this summer.

The Norwegian arrived in North London in January and became an instant hit, quickly settling into Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans.

His exit at the end of that loan spell left a big hole in our squad, with just Emile Smith Rowe as our only remaining option in the number 10 role, and bringing Odegaard back to the Emirates was claimed by TheAthletic to be our priority of the summer.

There has been months of contradicting reports however, with some claims that he wants to come back to London with Real failing to convince him that he will receive regular playing time, but AS in Spain now claim that n injury to Toni Kroos is to block any potential exit for Martin.

Arsenal appear to have already changed their focus from the 23 year-old of late regardless, with strong reports linking us with a move to sign Leicester’s James Maddison, although his club’s asking price doesn’t make that deal a formality.

We could still miss out on both targets however, and with just under two weeks left until the start of the season, I wouldn’t expect us to have a new number 10 available to feature against Brentford.

After a strong start to the transfer window, are we set to struggle through the final weeks of the window?

Patrick