Blow to Arsenal as attacking midfielder’s exit ruled out by injury

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos’s injury is claimed to be closing the door on Martin Odegaard‘s potential return to Arsenal this summer.
The Norwegian arrived in North London in January and became an instant hit, quickly settling into Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans.
His exit at the end of that loan spell left a big hole in our squad, with just Emile Smith Rowe as our only remaining option in the number 10 role, and bringing Odegaard back to the Emirates was claimed by TheAthletic to be our priority of the summer.
There has been months of contradicting reports however, with some claims that he wants to come back to London with Real failing to convince him that he will receive regular playing time, but AS in Spain now claim that n injury to Toni Kroos is to block any potential exit for Martin.
Arsenal appear to have already changed their focus from the 23 year-old of late regardless, with strong reports linking us with a move to sign Leicester’s James Maddison, although his club’s asking price doesn’t make that deal a formality.
We could still miss out on both targets however, and with just under two weeks left until the start of the season, I wouldn’t expect us to have a new number 10 available to feature against Brentford.
After a strong start to the transfer window, are we set to struggle through the final weeks of the window?
Patrick
15 CommentsAdd a Comment
I’m never one to celebrate an injury, but…
Arsenal have reportedly moved to sign Millwall midfielder Billy Mitchell. The 20 year old has racked up 16 appearances in the Championship and has been on the score sheet once already. Mitchell is available for half a mill so Arsenal must move quickly to secure the services of the next Jack Grealish.
Actually that would be good news for us. Apart from 2 stellar games Odegaard was bang average.
I feel ESR would outperform Odegaard given same number of opportunities.
We wonder why we don’t develop youth like other clubs; benching ESR for Odegaard explains why.
Add to that a woeful Ceballos for 2 YEARS when Willock could have had those opportunities.
Not to mention that extra time for him last year would have made it easier to decide whether sell or keep, based on more performances to judge.
But checkbook managers like Arteta rather buy players that coach and polish internal talent.
If club let’s Arteta buy a team, why not bring in experienced manager to buy a team? Naggelsmann, Tuchel, Ten Haag, did club even try for them?
Willock was never convincing after several opportunities from Wenger to Emery to Arteta not until his loan spell at Newcastle and we all do blame those coaches using him over n over again and till now am not convinced he can flourish at arsenal and will like Arsenal to cash on him….
On Smith Rowe he was injury prone and never got enough run of game to convince any one not until last year December …..
U just don’t blame management for everything there are a lot of circumstances surrounding many issues
Actually you can blame management.
For example
1. Ceballos 1st loan was poor, 2nd loan spell was worse. Coach isn’t to blame for taking a 2nd bite of that?
2. Willian was trash, yet kept playing through January even the Spring, while an improving AND SCORING Pepe was often benched.
Was that Pepe’s fault or Arteta?
False nine crap against Emery in Europa semi- finals, who’s dumb idea was that? With rookie 20 year old ESR as false 9 too.
Please, Arteta has made far more dumb decisions than enlightening ones. 2 8th place finishes and out of Europe is proof.
Who selects the team? Decides tactics and subs? Demands buildup from the back? Employs soul-crushing negative football?
Well, Durand, when AW and UE were in the hot seat, they were to blame….. shouldn’t the same apply to MA?
Ken
It should if one is consistent, otherwise their emotional based judgement tries to justify anything.
Unfortunately there is no “Arsenal DNA” in Arteta’s management.
1. Gone is the fluid movement
2. Quick passes and being direct and attacking when in possession
3. Flair and sizzle that captivated fans around the world.
Now it’s negative, risk adverse, anti-football that is soul crushing. 11 men behind the ball with a manager who doesn’t trust his players to trade punches with opponents.
Arteta looking every bit the checkbook manager that we used to despise at other clubs.
I’m amazed at what some accept under Arteta but criticized his predecessors.
your point about Arteta’s obvious missteps regarding the developmental component of our supposed “rebuild” mandate is a vitally important one, in that once the Willian et al experiment failed miserably in the first half of the season, instead of using the second half to properly evaluate already rostered players, he selfishly chosen once again to pursue pie-in-the-sky short-sighted scenarios by bringing in Ode, loaning out JW and others, then shoehorning ESR out wide…this was the perfect time to properly assess things, but he conversely opted to double-down on his own best interests instead of the club’s, so now we’re entering the Arteta reboot 2.0 knowing functionally no more than when we started
Did not see that messi news coming. We just gotta get Willian off the wage bill to afford him, right ? 😭
Another blow to Arsenal as Messi signs for Villa…..😊
William Saliba has now been officially unveiled as a Marseille player, but he has admitted that Arsenal would have preferred him to stay in England.
“I had the speech of Pablo, that of the coach. I knew that this is where I was going to play this season, with a stadium on fire and supporters who expect a lot, for a 20 year old youngster like me and that can only do me good,” he told La Provence via Sport Witness.
“It was I who chose Marseille, Arsenal preferred that I go to England but I knew that here it was the right choice. I pushed and pushed for that.”
This goes to show that we really don’t know what happens behind the scenes. We often criticize Players, Coaches and Management blindly.
I know, like when manager talks about “2nd chances” yet Guendouzi, Saliba, Mavroporas, are all gone without a chance.
Yet Bellerin, Willian, and Xhaka on their 15th chance.
All new players won’t matter; until stubborn Arteta gets away from his negative football nothing will change.
Last 18 months as proof, or blind hope for the best, you choose.
Grealish announced officially and Messi leaving Barce apparently….let’s sign him!
In your dreams 😄 City or PSG?!
As much as i love u ESR you`ll have to give up the no.10, THE G.O.A.T HAS LANDED