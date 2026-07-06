Bob Wall: The forgotten Arsenal figure who helped shape the club for almost 50 years

Arsenal’s history is often told through the great managers and players who shaped the club on the pitch, but behind the scenes there were also figures who helped build the foundations of the institution we know today. One of those was Bob Wall.

From clerical worker to trusted Arsenal figure

Bob Wall, an often-forgotten person in relation to Arsenal Football Club as an establishment today, was a fundamental administrative legend in the running of the Gunners for almost 50 years.

Wall commenced his career at Arsenal in 1928 when he was only a teenager, aged 16, in the position of clerical worker. He earned the trust of legendary manager and pioneer Herbert Chapman, who led us to our first major honour in 1930, the FA Cup, and two league titles before his passing in 1934 from pneumonia.

Wall, in his later autobiography Arsenal from the Heart, described Chapman as someone who “thought deeply about an infinite variety of subjects associated with the game.”

Alongside his philosophical approach to the beautiful game, Wall also suggested that Chapman instilled a certain fear around the rooms of Highbury when working for him.

“No member of the staff was permitted to leave the building unless he had telephoned Chapman’s office at six o’clock and enquired: ‘Is it all right for me to go now, Mr. Chapman?’ We all had a real respect for him. I suppose too, there was a tinge or more of fear in our approach to him,” Wall said.

The man who had admired Arsenal greats such as Charlie Buchan and Alf Baker was a key negotiator alongside Chapman when helping bring goalscoring legend David Jack to the club. Jack was Arsenal’s main striker during the early days of the Golden Era in the 1930s and, at the time of signing, arrived at Highbury for a world-record fee of £10,890.

A lifetime behind the scenes at Highbury

When Chapman died, Wall transitioned into caretaking duties in Arsenal’s box office, with George Allison taking over Highbury’s reins and guiding the club to their eventual hat-trick of league titles in 1935, and then one last title in 1938 to round off the Golden Era. Arsenal also secured the 1936 FA Cup with a 1-0 win over Sheffield United.

Wall admitted that Allison was not as tactically savvy as Chapman, who had worked with Buchan on the invention of the empowering WM formation. That system guided Arsenal to huge success and gave them an advantage over their opponents on all fronts of the pitch.

Five years after the Second World War, Bob Wall became assistant secretary of Arsenal in 1950, a role he held until he was promoted to official club secretary in 1956. However, following the passing of secretary-manager Tom Whittaker later that year, Arsenal divided the occupation. Bob Wall handled the administrative duties, while former 1930s wing-half Jack Crayston became first-team manager, a tenure that lasted only two years before he resigned.

Whilst still working for Arsenal, Wall wrote and published Arsenal from the Heart in 1969, before stepping down eight years later.

Wall was fiercely described by former iconic Double-winning skipper Frank McLintock as “an authoritarian personality”, having taken charge of Arsenal’s day-to-day operations for almost half a century.

Not long after Arsenal claimed their first Double under Bertie Mee in 1971, winning the league and FA Cup in the same campaign for the first time in the club’s history, Wall was appointed general manager in 1973. He then cruised into retirement four years later, while maintaining his position at the Gunners until his death in 1981 as a member of the board.

During his lifelong commitment to Arsenal, he watched the men in red and white from north London seal eight league titles, four FA Cups and one Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, while working across the reigns of seven managers.

In Arsenal’s Inside The Gunners promotional booklet, while the club were on their way to a historic Double, Wall opened up honestly about his soft spot for the Golden Era and all the great players afterwards who he personally felt lived up to the foundations they set for the present-day Arsenal Football Club.

The once Highbury Park School football and cricket captain said: “They are no less worthy than those of the great Thirties. Arsenal has been served by some of the best players in the world of football during my years with the club and I am sure that the efforts of our present players are of the same high standard. Much of this has been inspired by the continued support and enthusiasm given by our loyal fans. This is greatly appreciated.”

Liam Harding

What are your memories of Bob Wall and his role at Arsenal? Let us know in the comments below.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…