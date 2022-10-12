Bodo/Glimt have warned that they fans entering into the home areas of their stadium will be asked to remove any clothing or items including Arsenal logos and badges.

The Norwegian champions are expecting a large crowd for Thursday’s Europa League clash with the north London side, with the influence of Martin Odegaard expected to draw an extended interest in the match from his home country.

Odegaard is the current club and international captain, and his quality has really began to shine through as he meets his potential since joining from Real Madrid, and a number of supporters are expected to come out to get a live glimpse of the Norway star.

While any Arsenal shirts, or clothing containing a logo, emblem or similar will be removed on entry to the home areas of the stadium, half and half items will be allowed as reported by the Express, a relic which has seen a growing interest in recent years.

I’m not aware of Bodo being known for violence, but you can understand why they would be reluctant to have away fans in the home sections of the crowd, and I feel like the request is fair. I don’t see any reason for an issue over it, and believe that this should in fact be a rule for all matches regardless.

Do you think it unreasonable to request no away memorabilia inside the home areas of the stadium?

Patrick

