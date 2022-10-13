Bodo/Glimt v Arsenal – Team News, Line-up & Score Prediction

Arsenal make the trip to Norway for Thursday’s Europa League clash with Bodo/Glimt as we look to maintain our 100% winning record in the competition.

Much of the pre-match conference was focused around the pitch, with today’s fixture to be played on an artificial surface, on a cold, wet, windy pitch (my favourite saying at the moment) and Arteta will be expected to ring the changes for yet another Europa tie.

The pitch may be a big factor in the fact that Bodo/Glimt have won every single one of their last 14 home matches in European competitions, So Arsenal must expect a very tough test tonight.

In the team news, Gabriel Jesus has been left behind this time around, while Mo Elneny and Emile Smith Rowe both remain sidelined also. Oleksandr Zinchenko has been struggling with an muscle issue of late and remains a doubt, but the manager refused to name all the players who would be missing from today’s squad.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Turner

Cedric Holding Tomiyasu Tierney

Lokonga Xhaka

Marquinhos Vieira Nelson

Nketiah

To be honest I’m not too sure about Tomiyasu, as he played the full game against Liverpool as well as against Bodo last week. Gabriel did the same, but arteta may just choose between which one looks the fittest as I can’t see any other alternative except Saliba, who missed last Thursday’s game. Or would Arteta be brave enough to send on Lino Sousa? Well, he is a left-back…

Other than that I think the rest of the team picks itself with Arteta saving Tierney for this game (he doesn’t mind the cold!).

I would say that this team would be more than good enough to win tonight, but with the pitch and Bod’s confident home record. I’m going to go for a 2-2 draw….

What say you?

——————-

Arteta speaks ahead of Bodo/Glimt game on a cold, wet, windy day in Norway!

“We have to find a way to win!”

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids