Bologna CEO gives an update on Calafiori and it is not what Arsenal fans want to hear

Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci has responded to calls for updates on the Riccardo Calafiori saga.

The defender’s complicated move to Arsenal is one of the biggest stories in Italian football right now.

Arsenal found him too good to ignore after watching the defender at Euro 2024, and they already have an agreement on personal terms with him.

They need to agree on a fee with Bologna and make payment before he can join them, but the move has stalled for now.

In the last few weeks, there has hardly been any movement, and Calafiori has been asked to return to the club for pre-season after his holiday.

Arsenal’s transfer window has been quiet, and Calafiori’s move was expected to unlock it, but there does not seem to be an end in sight for the deadlocked situation in the talks.

As expected, Claudio Fenucci is inundated with questions about the transfer, and he was asked again this week.

Calciomercato posted a video of the executive being asked about the situation, and he said: “There’s no news.” on a potential Juventus return to the race, he added: “I haven’t heard it.”

We were all excited when our team were considered favourites to sign Calafiori, but the silence recently has become concerning.

