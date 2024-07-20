Bologna CEO gives an update on Calafiori and it is not what Arsenal fans want to hear

Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci has responded to calls for updates on the Riccardo Calafiori saga.
The defender’s complicated move to Arsenal is one of the biggest stories in Italian football right now.
Arsenal found him too good to ignore after watching the defender at Euro 2024, and they already have an agreement on personal terms with him.
They need to agree on a fee with Bologna and make payment before he can join them, but the move has stalled for now.
In the last few weeks, there has hardly been any movement, and Calafiori has been asked to return to the club for pre-season after his holiday.
Arsenal’s transfer window has been quiet, and Calafiori’s move was expected to unlock it, but there does not seem to be an end in sight for the deadlocked situation in the talks.
As expected, Claudio Fenucci is inundated with questions about the transfer, and he was asked again this week.
Calciomercato posted a video of the executive being asked about the situation, and he said: “There’s no news.” on a potential Juventus return to the race, he added: “I haven’t heard it.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
We were all excited when our team were considered favourites to sign Calafiori, but the silence recently has become concerning.
Good news. According to various sources, an agreement with Bologna has been reached for €40 million + €5 million add-ons with Arsenal agreeing to a sell on clause. A medical is still needed before he can head to the US likely prior to the Liverpool match. Fabrizio seems to think Bologna and Basel working out their sell-on issues is required for the sale to Arsenal but imo the sale to Arsenal would not be voidable and the sell-on situation is strictly a legal matter between Bologna and Basel.
good news, huge sigh of relief
quality player that will make a huge difference solving our left side fragility
now defence secured Edu can move on to defensive midfield rebuild
But it’s being reported today that Bologna and Arsenal have agreed a fee of about £33 million with £4 million in add ons and a sell in cluase.
The whole things has been all over the place.
😊
This was yesterday’s news. Today’s is different mate keep up. Done deal ✔️
It’s a great news then for us Arsenal. If it is true that a fee has been agreed by Bologinia for Arsenal to sign their player Ficardo Calafiori
I think Arsenal waiting patiently for weeks to conclude this deal and close it. Is now looking it’ll payoff finally.
Thank God for that.
Those comments by Bologna CEO were made days ago, which was long before the reported breakthrough this morning.
Dependable Romano says only an agreement between Bologna and Basel on how the 50% sell on is to be paid remains to sign off on the Calafiori deal.
Can’t wait to hear it’s finally done and dusted
I truly hope this goes through and Artera gives Zinch a chance at the Xhaka role. He plays there for his country and is clearly better going forward but can also defend but if we have a strong LB already gives him licence….
Zinch in midfield will also bring Martinelli back into the game hopefully