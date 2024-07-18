Bologna orders Calafiori back to training as Arsenal move stalls

Riccardo Calafiori has been ordered to return to pre-season training by Bologna as Arsenal struggles to complete a move for the defender.

The Gunners were impressed with his performance at Euro 2024 and quickly moved ahead of all his suitors to add him to their squad.

They have agreed on personal terms with him for weeks, and he is no longer speaking to other clubs.

However, the transfer has stalled due to issues on multiple fronts for Bologna. On one hand, they need to reach an agreement with Arsenal. On the other hand, they are trying to renegotiate his sell-on clause with Basel, and these issues have stalled the move.

A report in the Daily Mail reveals the defender has now been asked to return for pre-season training by Bologna while both clubs work to find an agreement for his transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Calafiori’s transfer has taken longer than we expected, but we expect our club to make it happen in the coming weeks.

The defender has already agreed to join us, and our board also wants the move to happen, so we expect it to be completed in the coming weeks.

For now, we need to prepare well for the upcoming season with the players at our disposal.

