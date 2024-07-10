Bologna wants Arsenal defender to replace Calafiori

Bologna is in talks with Arsenal over the sale of Riccardo Calafiori to the Gunners and has identified an Arsenal player they are interested in.
Just Arsenal Opinion
We might have to sell Kiwior after completing the transfer of Calafiori, but if we keep him, it will also be important to our squad depth.
We want to win trophies, so we need a big squad to compete well in all the competitions we are involved in next season.
