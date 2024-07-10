Bologna wants Arsenal defender to replace Calafiori

The Italian club and the Gunners have a good business relationship, with Arsenal previously signing Takehiro Tomiyasu from them.

Arsenal quickly led the race for Calafiori after watching him play at Euro 2024 and have since reached an agreement on personal terms with the defender.

The Gunners are working hard to ensure that he finally makes the move to the Emirates, and Bologna has shown interest in Jakub Kiwior to replace the Azzurri player.

A report on Football Italia claims Bologna asked Arsenal about the possibility of signing Kiwior while both clubs discussed a move for Calafiori.

Regardless of what happens, the agreements will be separate, but the Serie A club has now joined the race for the Polish defender and will compete against the likes of Juventus and Inter Milan.