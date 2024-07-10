Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Bologna wants Arsenal defender to replace Calafiori

Bologna is in talks with Arsenal over the sale of Riccardo Calafiori to the Gunners and has identified an Arsenal player they are interested in.

The Italian club and the Gunners have a good business relationship, with Arsenal previously signing Takehiro Tomiyasu from them.

Arsenal quickly led the race for Calafiori after watching him play at Euro 2024 and have since reached an agreement on personal terms with the defender.

The Gunners are working hard to ensure that he finally makes the move to the Emirates, and Bologna has shown interest in Jakub Kiwior to replace the Azzurri player.

A report on Football Italia claims Bologna asked Arsenal about the possibility of signing Kiwior while both clubs discussed a move for Calafiori.

Regardless of what happens, the agreements will be separate, but the Serie A club has now joined the race for the Polish defender and will compete against the likes of Juventus and Inter Milan.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We might have to sell Kiwior after completing the transfer of Calafiori, but if we keep him, it will also be important to our squad depth.

We want to win trophies, so we need a big squad to compete well in all the competitions we are involved in next season.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham to accelerate their interest in Arsenal star
Does Arsenal really want to sign Brian Brobbey from Ajax?
Sevilla asked to sign a second Arsenal player but the Gunners turned them down
Posted by

Tags Jakub Kiwior

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors