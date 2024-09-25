Bolton idol tips them to upset Arsenal in the Carabao Cup

Bolton will be looking to cause an upset in the Carabao Cup this evening when they visit the Emirates.

The Trotters have done well to reach this stage, while Arsenal is just entering the competition, which gives Bolton confidence that they can pull off a win.

Arsenal recently played a tough match against Manchester City over the weekend, so they are likely to rest some of their key players for this fixture.

While the Gunners are eager to win a trophy soon, with the Carabao Cup being a realistic target, Bolton is not travelling to the Emirates just to make up the numbers.

The Trotters are confident they can defeat Arsenal and one of their club legends shares that belief.

John McGinlay, who was part of the Bolton side that famously beat Arsenal in the 1990s, believes they could pull off another upset today.

He said to The Sun:

“It is the sort of night that can really click us into gear for the season. If the players play to their potential there is no reason why they can’t produce a shock.

“Arsenal are likely to make changes and that could affect their rhythm so I see it as a great opportunity for Bolton.

“They can cause Arsenal problems and it’s an occasion they must enjoy.”

Upsets are possible, and we just need to be careful and respect Bolton as much as possible.

