Boost for Arsenal ahead of London derby clash next weekend

Fulham will be without key defender Tim Ream against Arsenal next weekend after he was sent off during their dismal defeat at the hands of Brentford today.

The Cottagers had little to celebrate about their performance against their west London rivals today, eventually succumbing by a disappointing 3-0 score line, and they will now have to try and pick themselves up for their next outing on Saturday.

Fulham will make the short trip north to take on the Gunners at the Emirates for the 3PM kick-off next weekend, and not only will they have to pick themselves up from their defeat before taking on superior opposition, but they will have to try and do so without one of their key men in Ream, Football London confirms.

The American was personally praised by Pep Guardiola for his performance against the Premier League champions last term, as confirmed by the player himself in an interview with CBS, and he will be a huge loss to Marco Silva’s side when they attempt to deal with the firepower of our young and flourishing squad.

Ream helped to keep the exceptional Erling Haaland fairly quiet back in November, and Eddie Nketiah could well have had his hands full, but our young striker may well have a easier task than anticipated.

Arsenal already had a strong chance of victory when the two sides face off, but the visitors will now have even more issues to overcome in hope of coming away from the Emirates with any points next weekend, and I can’t wait to see us run them ragged, but focus remains on Crystal Palace on Monday for now.

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…