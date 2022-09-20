Boost for Arsenal as a key Tottenham player could miss the North London Derby

Arsenal has been handed an early boost ahead of the North London derby after the international break as Tottenham could be without Hugo Lloris for the game.

Lloris captains the France national team and Tottenham. This makes him a key player for club and country.

He was named in the France squad for this international window, but he has pulled out because of injury, according to Sun Sports.

The report claims it means he might miss out on the game between Spurs and the Gunners because it comes just after the international window.

This would come as a tremendous blow to Antonio Conte, whose team is chasing Arsenal at the top of the league table.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lloris is a key player for Tottenham, and it would be good news to us if he doesn’t play the game.

However, even if he is in goal for the fixture, we should target a win in it.

Our first big test of the season was against Manchester United, and we failed it.

We need to win this game and show that we mean business this season.

It will not be easy, but Spurs can be beaten, and our coaches should come up with a plan that can help us get the three points.

