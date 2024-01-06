Boost for Arsenal as another key Liverpool player will miss FA Cup clash

Arsenal has received a boost ahead of their match against Liverpool, as the Reds have lost another influential team member to injury.

Already without Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo, who are representing their countries in the Asian Cup and AFCON, Liverpool will now also be without Dominik Szoboszlai, confirmed by Jurgen Klopp.

Szoboszlai, who has been one of Liverpool’s standout players this season, sustained an injury in their last match. Klopp has now confirmed that the Hungarian midfielder will not be available for the upcoming game against Arsenal.

The German said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘It’s his muscle, hamstring. How long? We have to see.

‘Dom is very positive. He doesn’t have a lot of pain but we have to wait a little bit. No chance for Sunday or Wednesday and then we will see after that.

‘Hopefully he might be back (after next week) but we don’t know.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Szoboszlai is one of Liverpool’s best players, but his absence will not exactly weaken them because they have a strong squad.

We will still face a tough Liverpool team and must be prepared to win at all costs, while not underestimating them.

Listen to the new podcast as Joe Broadfoot gives his considered opinion of defeats to West Ham and Fulham in Arsenal’s end to 2023

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…