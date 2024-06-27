Boost for Arsenal as Antonio Conte confirms Osimhen agreement

Arsenal has been handed a boost as they consider signing Victor Osimhen this summer.

The Nigerian striker has been one of the best forwards in European football, and Napoli is preparing for his departure.

Napoli recently appointed Antonio Conte as their manager, and he has blocked the departure of several key players.

However, he could not do so for Osimhen because the striker’s situation is unique. Osimhen and Napoli have an agreement that he would leave the club this summer.

Conte has confirmed this pact between the striker and the club, making Osimhen available for a summer transfer at the right price.

He said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

“As far as Osimhen is concerned, just as I knew very well about the situation of Kvara, Di Lorenzo, Anguissa, Lobotka, on which I have placed an absolute veto.

“Having said that, I know what the situation is regarding Osimhen. I know that there are agreements, that it is a situation different from all the others. I can only assist.

“He is a player of the highest level, exceptional, but I cannot enter into any discussion because it is part of previous agreements which have been clearly stated to me.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Osimhen is one of the best strikers we can sign this summer, and the Nigerian will be a fantastic addition to our squad.

Conte’s words do not necessarily make it easy for us to sign him because he has a release clause, and we must pay it before we have our man.

