Boost for Arsenal as Asensio remains unwilling to accept Madrid’s contract offer

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their pursuit of Marco Asensio as Real Madrid struggles to agree to a new deal with the Spaniard.

Asensio and the La Liga champions have been in talks over an extension and both parties want to get the deal done.

However, Madrid is not prepared to pay so much money in wages to a player who has lost his first team place.

A report on Marca details that they have offered the Spaniard a deal worth around £3.56 million per year, but that has fallen short of his £5.34m per year demand.

This has been a bone of contention between both parties and the clock is ticking for him to secure his future.

This disagreement hands a boost to Arsenal and other clubs keen to add him to their squad and he can start discussing a transfer now.

Asensio is an accomplished player in European football and his experience on the continent could be helpful to us next season as we return to the Champions League.

He will likely get his desired wage as an Arsenal player, but the chance to play often might still be problematic.

But if he wants a Premier League experience, he might join us in London.

