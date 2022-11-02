Boost for Arsenal as attacker still refuses to commit to his present club

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their pursuit of long-term target Wilfried Zaha as he is no closer to extending his stay at Crystal Palace.

The winger has been on Arsenal’s radar for several seasons and continues proving he is a top Premier League star.

Palace wants him to stay beyond his current deal and they have offered him an extension to his terms.

The contract expires at the end of this season and they desperately want him to confirm he is staying with them by signing on the dotted lines.

However, a report in The Sun reveals the winger has not extended his stay. He is instead looking to wait until the end of the season.

It claims he wants to see where the team will finish this term before he decides to stay or leave.

This comes as a boost to Arsenal and they can begin talks with his entourage to inform them of their intention to sign him at the end of this season on a free transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zaha is at the peak of his career now and is standing out in the Palace team.

His experience will help us if he makes the move to the Emirates, but it is hard to see him agree to join us if we do not guarantee him a pivotal role in the team.