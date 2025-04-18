Boost for Arsenal as Barcelona abandon pursuit of sought-after star

Arsenal have reportedly been given a timely boost in their pursuit of Nico Williams ahead of the summer transfer window. The club have long admired the Athletic Bilbao winger, with interest dating back to the previous summer. Williams has emerged as one of the most exciting attacking talents in European football and is widely tipped to leave his current club at the end of the season.

Arsenal remain keen to win the race for his signature, despite being aware that other top clubs also monitor his situation. While they know there is competition, they remain confident they can present a compelling offer to bring him to North London. One of the strongest challengers for his signature last summer was Barcelona. If Williams decides to continue his career in Spain, he would reportedly prefer to join the Catalan club.

Barcelona had made a significant attempt to sign him before the start of the current season, but Williams ultimately chose to remain at Athletic Bilbao at that time. However, a recent development has shifted the dynamics of the transfer race. As Marca reported, Barcelona’s financial constraints have ruled them out of the running for the winger. The club are said to believe that their current group of attackers is sufficient to continue competing for major honours and are therefore not in a position to enter a bidding war.

This turn of events is likely to work in Arsenal’s favour, as it clears a major obstacle in their efforts to secure the highly-rated forward. With Barcelona stepping aside, Arsenal have a more straightforward path to negotiate with both the player and his club. The challenge now lies in convincing Williams that a move to the Premier League represents the right step in his career.

Williams is widely regarded as one of the most talented attackers on the continent, and Arsenal’s continued interest reflects their intent to strengthen their squad with top-level additions. If successful, the signing would represent a significant coup for the club and reinforce their ambitions ahead of the new campaign.