Boost for Arsenal as Barcelona considers pulling out of race for English talent

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund ahead of the summer transfer window.

The youngster has been one of the standout English talents in Europe this season, attracting interest from several top clubs. Arsenal are among his admirers, viewing him as a player with immense future value and a prospect worth investing in.

The former Manchester City academy player could also be tempted by a return to England, where he would be closer to his family. Arsenal are not the only club keen on securing his signature, with competition coming from the likes of Barcelona and other European giants.

However, the Catalan club appear set to drop out of the race due to the high transfer fee involved. According to Sport, Borussia Dortmund are expected to demand around €80 million for Gittens, a figure Barcelona are unwilling to pay. With other attacking options already in their squad, they do not see the need to make such a significant financial commitment for the winger.

This development is a positive one for Arsenal, as it reduces the level of competition for his signature. Gittens would bring much-needed quality to the Gunners’ attack, and his potential arrival could further strengthen Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Despite Barcelona’s withdrawal, other top clubs could still enter the race, ensuring that Borussia Dortmund maintain a strong negotiating position. If multiple suitors emerge, the German club will have every reason to hold firm on their valuation and demand the highest possible fee.

Arsenal must remain prepared for a battle to sign Gittens, but with one less competitor, their chances of securing the talented winger have slightly improved.