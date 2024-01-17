Boost for Arsenal as Barcelona winger admits he loves the Gunners

Barcelona winger Raphinha has expressed his admiration for Arsenal, revealing that the Gunners are a team he loves. The Brazilian has been on Arsenal’s radar since his time at Leeds in the Premier League and has since become a key player at Barcelona.

Despite his current status at Barcelona, Arsenal continues to show interest in securing Raphinha’s signature, considering him as a potential addition to improve their squad. The player’s comments suggest that he holds a significant fondness for Arsenal, which could potentially make the club an attractive destination for him if they decide to pursue a move in the coming seasons.

Raphinha’s comments were made during a TikTok session, as reported by Sport Witness, where he acknowledged his admiration for the Gunners.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It feels good to hear that Raphinha would like to play for us, and we expect this to make it easier for us to sign him.

However, at the moment, signing a winger is not our problem because we have enough options in that position.

We must focus on getting a world-class striker to add more goals to our game for now.

That will make so much difference in how we play, and we expect the team to do better if we can get a frontman to lead the line.

