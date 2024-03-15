Boost for Arsenal as Bayern fans banned from Champions League clash at the Emirates

Arsenal has been handed a tough draw in the Champions League, as Mikel Arteta’s side will face Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals.

The Germans have been one of the traditional European elite clubs and the Bavarians are tough but beatable opponents.

Thomas Tuchel’s side is one of the favourites to win the competition, with Harry Kane consistently scoring goals for them.

The game will be Arsenal’s toughest in the competition so far this season, and the Germans stand in the way between them and the semi-final.

However, Arsenal has been handed a boost as a report in The Sun claims Bayern’s fans are banned for the first leg at the Emirates.

They were handed a suspended ban for causing trouble in a group-stage match and repeated the offence against Lazio in the last round, which forced UEFA to ban them from their trip to Arsenal.

Bayern is one of the teams some fans may have wanted to avoid at this stage of the competition, but they are very much a beatable team who have lost to some unfancied opponents this term.

If we stick to our game plan, the support of our fans could help us, so the ban on their fans is an advantage.

