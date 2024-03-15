Boost for Arsenal as Bayern fans banned from Champions League clash at the Emirates

Arsenal has been handed a tough draw in the Champions League, as Mikel Arteta’s side will face Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals.
The Germans have been one of the traditional European elite clubs and the Bavarians are tough but beatable opponents.
Thomas Tuchel’s side is one of the favourites to win the competition, with Harry Kane consistently scoring goals for them.
The game will be Arsenal’s toughest in the competition so far this season, and the Germans stand in the way between them and the semi-final.
However, Arsenal has been handed a boost as a report in The Sun claims Bayern’s fans are banned for the first leg at the Emirates.
They were handed a suspended ban for causing trouble in a group-stage match and repeated the offence against Lazio in the last round, which forced UEFA to ban them from their trip to Arsenal.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Bayern is one of the teams some fans may have wanted to avoid at this stage of the competition, but they are very much a beatable team who have lost to some unfancied opponents this term.
If we stick to our game plan, the support of our fans could help us, so the ban on their fans is an advantage.
Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now
At this stage down to the final 8, most of the “underdogs” have been eliminated and there is no “easy route” or match to the final.
Best you can hope for is an opponent maybe off form a bit, so you can take advantage of their temporary down fortunes.
Now I think is when the managers tend to shine; tweak in tactics, getting subs right, and identifying opponents soft spots and not playing to their strengths.
I look forward to an open game, and hope that our fans (an no Bayern traveling fans) will be an advantage that sees us leading on aggregate going into the 2nd leg rematch.
Banned from the stadium, but you can bet your life they will turn up in droves and cause trouble outside in the concourse and adjacent areas.
And probably stop Arsenal fans from getting in GB!!
The police and the club really need to be aware of this and ensure the concourse around the ground is kept free for easy access to the ground.
It would also be advantages if UEFA step in and warn of Bayern’s disqualification if their fans DO cause problems – time for them to stop using plasters and actually come down hard and be reactive rather than proactive!!