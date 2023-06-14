Boost for Arsenal as Bayern Munich concedes defeat in the race for Declan Rice

Arsenal has received a boost in their pursuit of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice as Bayern Munich has reportedly withdrawn from the race to sign him.

Although Rice had been linked with a potential move to Bayern, the German club has now pulled out of the running. It is believed that Bayern’s decision is based on the belief that Rice has already made up his mind to join Arsenal.

The Daily Mail reports that Bayern has informed their manager, Thomas Tuchel, to abandon any plans to sign the midfielder as he has reportedly chosen to move to the Emirates.

This development gives Arsenal a favourable position in their pursuit of Rice, suggesting that the player’s move to the Gunners is increasingly likely.

Just Arsenal Opinion

If Rice picks us, we must raise the cash to sign him before the transfer window closes.

The Englishman will make us better and any team he joins will get a boost, so we must ensure we win the race for his signature.

This means we have to prepare to pay a huge fee to beat other clubs to add him to our squad.

