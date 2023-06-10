Boost for Arsenal as Bayern Munich identifies an alternative to Rice

Arsenal has received a significant boost in their pursuit of Declan Rice as Bayern Munich has reportedly identified an alternative option, suggesting they may be willing to explore other midfield targets.

Declan Rice is a key target for both Arsenal and Bayern Munich, but it appears that the German club could be a more enticing option for the English midfielder.

While Bayern Munich offers the opportunity to win trophies almost automatically in Germany, staying in London with Arsenal would allow Rice to remain close to his family.

It seems Bayern Munich believes that Rice would choose a move to the Emirates Stadium, and according to a report from the Daily Mail, they have now identified Moroccan World Cup star Sofyan Amrabat as an alternative option.

Amrabat had an impressive campaign, helping Morocco reach the World Cup semi-finals and reaching the final of the Conference League and Coppa Italia in the last season with Fiorentina.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bayern probably knows we are signing Rice over them, but that should not make us complacent, and we must do our best to seal the deal.

Rice is a player who will make us stronger and we need to ensure he chooses us over his other suitors; the rest would be history.

Just Arsenal Show – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer! Here they predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…