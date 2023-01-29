Boost for Arsenal as Brighton closes in on a Caicedo replacement

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their pursuit of Moises Caicedo as Brighton looks set to bag a replacement for the midfielder.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been in talks with the Seagulls over a move for the Ecuadorian as they look to bolster their squad before this window closes.

Caicedo has asked the Seagulls to allow him to leave and Arsenal has tabled a new and improved offer for his signature worth £60m – plus £10m.

A report on Football Insider reveals the new bid could be accepted because Brighton is in talks to sign Amadou Haidara of RB Leipzig.

Both clubs have been negotiating for some time now and have found an agreement, paving the way for Brighton to replace the Arsenal target.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Caicedo is keen to get the move and after making an emotional plea, it seems Brighton is ready to offload him for Arsenal’s offer.

However, until the agreement is struck, we cannot put all our eggs in one basket and must consider adding an alternative to the group if a move for Caicedo breaks down completely.

The 21-year-old would be a good long-term investment, but we can return for Youri Tielemans, who will be much cheaper and has more experience.

