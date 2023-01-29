Boost for Arsenal as Brighton closes in on a Caicedo replacement

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their pursuit of Moises Caicedo as Brighton looks set to bag a replacement for the midfielder.
Mikel Arteta’s side has been in talks with the Seagulls over a move for the Ecuadorian as they look to bolster their squad before this window closes.
Caicedo has asked the Seagulls to allow him to leave and Arsenal has tabled a new and improved offer for his signature worth £60m – plus £10m.
A report on Football Insider reveals the new bid could be accepted because Brighton is in talks to sign Amadou Haidara of RB Leipzig.
Both clubs have been negotiating for some time now and have found an agreement, paving the way for Brighton to replace the Arsenal target.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Caicedo is keen to get the move and after making an emotional plea, it seems Brighton is ready to offload him for Arsenal’s offer.
However, until the agreement is struck, we cannot put all our eggs in one basket and must consider adding an alternative to the group if a move for Caicedo breaks down completely.
The 21-year-old would be a good long-term investment, but we can return for Youri Tielemans, who will be much cheaper and has more experience.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
WATCH – Arteta disappointed in defeat, but talks about Partey’s injury and Arsenal still looking for new players…”
WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids
No chance for that price
Pay Zubimendi release clause like we did with Partey.
53 million and job done
TIELEMANS categorically will not be coming to us. He may well be cheap but he is also a cheap quality player, esp when compared to the level we now are. IF, which will not happen, he were to play in our team, we would be weakened, not strengthened.
IF this latest CAICEDO comment proves to be true, as I hope and believe it PROBABLY will, then it will have been a terrific January window for us.
Well if we were to sign Caicedo for 70/80M,it has to be on a long term contract 7 years.thanks to Chelsea ,football authorities are going to close the loopholes they used and reduce the length of allowed contracts from this summer.
No point getting excited, let’s face it chances are he will end up at Chelsea. If they want him they can outbid us.
Chelsea hav started negotiating for enzo