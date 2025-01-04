Fabian Hürzeler
Boost for Arsenal as Brighton will be without several key players

Arsenal has been handed a boost ahead of their match against Brighton today, as the Seagulls are missing some key players.

Brighton is one of the teams that give the big clubs a run for their money, and they will be eager to prove their worth against Arsenal. Mikel Arteta’s side has been in good form, having secured a 3-0 victory over Brentford in their last Premier League outing, but they are aware that Brighton could prove to be tough opponents.

The Gunners would be delighted with the fitness news coming from the Amex, as Arsenal Media reports that Brighton is missing several key players for this fixture. The report claims that this game has come too soon for the likes of Danny Welbeck, Evan Ferguson, Adam Hinshelwood, James Milner, and Ferdi Kadioglu to feature.

These players are significant figures for the Seagulls, and their absence could have a considerable impact on Brighton’s performance, potentially making Arsenal’s task easier. Welbeck and Ferguson, for example, have been regular contributors in attack, while Milner’s experience in midfield and Kadioglu’s versatility are also important for Brighton.

Danny Welbeck v Arsenal
However, every team faces injury problems at this point in the season, and Arsenal cannot afford to become complacent despite Brighton’s weakened squad. The Gunners need to treat the game with respect and approach it as though they are facing the most potent team in the Premier League.

If Arsenal underestimates Brighton, the Seagulls are more than capable of causing problems and pulling off an upset. Brighton has a solid team, and their resilience and tactical discipline could still make them a formidable opponent. The Gunners must remain focused, take the game seriously, and ensure they do not take their opponents lightly if they are to secure all three points.

  2. Its another in a long line of must win games if we’re to put any kind of pressure on Liverpool.

    Its a big ask to win most of, if not all the remaining League games we have left.

    But I guess the old adage of one game at a time is the only thing to concentrate on, and see where it takes us.

  3. Apart from Welbeck I doubt if any of the other injured players would be in the Brighton first eleven whereas Timber and Saka would start for Arsenal if available.

