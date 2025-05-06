Boost for Arsenal as change of agent could help them sign Bundesliga champion

Arsenal have been monitoring Leroy Sané for an extended period as the forward continues negotiations with Bayern Munich regarding a contract extension. With his current deal set to expire in two months, talks over a renewal have been ongoing, but a resolution has not yet been reached.

For much of the past few months, Sané has expressed a preference to remain in Munich, showing little interest in a transfer. This has made it challenging for Arsenal to make significant progress in their efforts to bring him to the Emirates. The player’s initial reluctance to leave Germany meant any potential move appeared unlikely.

However, recent developments may have altered the situation. Sané has changed his agent, parting ways with the representative who had failed to finalise an agreement with Bayern. He is now represented by Pini Zahavi, and the club will be required to restart negotiations, which has reopened the possibility of a transfer elsewhere.

As cited by FCBayern Insider, Sané’s circumstances may also play a role in determining his future. The report states that his girlfriend spends most of her time in London with their children and wishes to remain in the city. This detail has reportedly opened the door for Arsenal to renew their interest, with suggestions that his new agent could reach out to the club shortly to assess whether they are still keen on signing him.

Sané remains a high-profile player with considerable experience at the top level, including a spell with Manchester City. However, it is also acknowledged that he is no longer the explosive young talent he once was, and any decision regarding a potential signing must be approached with caution. While his quality and pedigree are not in question, the club must carefully consider how he fits into their long-term plans.

If the situation develops further, Arsenal may find themselves in a strong position to capitalise, particularly given Sané’s apparent personal connection to London and the fresh start under new representation.

