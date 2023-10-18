Boost for Arsenal as Chelsea lose one of their key players

Arsenal has received a boost for their upcoming match against Chelsea this weekend, as the Blues may be without Reece James.

The Englishman has experienced a series of injuries over the past few months and had hoped to recover in time for the derby against the Gunners.

Chelsea is starting to display promising form after a challenging start to the season and is eager to secure all three points when they face the unbeaten Arsenal.

To achieve this, Mauricio Pochettino requires all his top players to be available for the game, and James is among his key players.

According to The Sun, there has been a setback in his recovery from injury, and he has recently trained separately from the group, raising expectations that he will miss the game against the Gunners.

Just Arsenal Opinion

James is indeed a crucial player for Chelsea, and his absence from the game could work in our favour.

However, it’s important to remember that he has seen limited playing time this season, so Chelsea will have experience in preparing for matches without the England international.

We should not become overly confident due to their injury crisis and instead focus on maintaining our solidity, much like we did against Manchester City. Whoever Mauricio Pochettino selects for their team will be eager to make a statement against us, and we must be prepared for the challenge.

