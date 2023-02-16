Boost for Arsenal as Chelsea turns their attention away from Rice

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their pursuit of Declan Rice, with Chelsea leaving the race for the midfielder.

The Gunners have been tipped to land the West Ham man when this season finishes, with the Hammers now believing he is leaving.

However, Rice is a superb player, so Arsenal cannot be the only club keen on the England midfielder.

Several clubs are monitoring his situation, but free-spending Chelsea was considered the other club with the most profound interest in him alongside the Gunners.

The Blues have now turned their attention towards Jude Bellingham, according to a report on The Sun, because they believe Arsenal is in pole position to buy Rice.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is one of England’s best midfielders and would be a quality addition to our group if he makes this move happen.

The former Chelsea trainee has developed well over the last few seasons and moving to Arsenal gives him a chance to play European football.

He will also help us do well when we return to the Champions League next season and in our quest to remain inside the top four for the foreseeable future.

Because Chelsea has dropped out does not mean we will get the midfielder easily because other clubs are also following him.

