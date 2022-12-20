Boost for Arsenal as Chelsea’s bid for midfielder is not advancing

Arsenal has been handed a boost as they seek to add Youri Tielemans to their squad as Fabrizio Romano insists Chelsea is not advanced in their interest in his signature.

The midfielder will be a free agent at the end of this season if Leicester cannot get him to sign a new deal, and he will start speaking to clubs from next month.

Arsenal has eyed him for a long time, and the Gunners might finally get their man for a fee in January or as a free agent in the summer.

However, they face competition from several clubs inside and outside England, one of them is Chelsea, who are also rebuilding their squad now.

The Blues should be a problem to Arsenal, but Romano says in his Caughtoffside column:

“At the moment there are no negotiations ongoing with Chelsea and Youri Tielemans, despite some claims to the contrary.

“Of course Tielemans is a big opportunity on the market so it can change in any moment with any club. I’m sure he’d be a great signing for any European club in general, imagine as free agent! That would be a bargain.”

Tielemans has been one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League for some time now, so it is not surprising that many clubs will want him.

However, he would want to join us, considering we are already very far in our rebuild while Chelsea is just at the start of theirs.

