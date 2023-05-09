Boost for Arsenal as club accepts defeat in keeping their target

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to add Declan Rice to their squad in the summer as West Ham concedes defeat in their bid to keep him.

The midfielder has not signed a new deal and will be out of contract at the end of next season.

This makes him a player who will likely change clubs and Arsenal wants to add him to their squad.

West Ham was prepared to break their wage structure to keep him at the London Stadium, but the Hammers now believe he wants out of the club.

The Sun reveals they are now open to cashing in on the midfielder and would be on the lookout for the best bid in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is one of the finest midfielders in Europe and it would be great if we add him to our group.

West Ham’s decision to finally sell means we must pull out all the stops to ensure we win the race because top clubs will join the bidding war for his signature.

The midfielder is a London boy, which might be a good advantage for us, considering we are the best club in the city now.

Mikel Arteta buzzing after Newcastle United 0-2 Arsenal – This game was all about pride.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…