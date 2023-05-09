Boost for Arsenal as club accepts defeat in keeping their target

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to add Declan Rice to their squad in the summer as West Ham concedes defeat in their bid to keep him.
The midfielder has not signed a new deal and will be out of contract at the end of next season.
This makes him a player who will likely change clubs and Arsenal wants to add him to their squad.
West Ham was prepared to break their wage structure to keep him at the London Stadium, but the Hammers now believe he wants out of the club.
The Sun reveals they are now open to cashing in on the midfielder and would be on the lookout for the best bid in the summer.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Rice is one of the finest midfielders in Europe and it would be great if we add him to our group.
West Ham’s decision to finally sell means we must pull out all the stops to ensure we win the race because top clubs will join the bidding war for his signature.
The midfielder is a London boy, which might be a good advantage for us, considering we are the best club in the city now.
What position does Rice plays plus can he displace Partey
Instead of Xakha…….Maddison would be even better tough……
I think this is a power play by West Ham. They are trying to encourage more interest in Rice so that they can bump up his price as Arsenal have already played their hand by showing public interest. It would have been the best decision of Arsenal if the story was just stayed as a worse kept secret. Dirty Hammers
Does West Ham really have an option to extend Rice contract by one year ?
If so, they will have more bargaining power.
But the player will have a say as to where he goes , surely the red half of London must be the greatest appeal
Several factors that would make us more appealing as to our competitors.
1)Remaining in the city.
2)Our attractive way of playing.
3) Playing in the champions league
4)And friends he already established playing for club and country
But most of all the gaffer personal intervention will be paramount.
Good player but do we really want to pay £100 million for him?