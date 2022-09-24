Boost for Arsenal as club captain set to return to action tonight

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is expected to start for Norway this evening for their UEFA Nations League clash with Slovenia.

The Vikings currently occupy top spot in their group, with Serbia just three points behind with two matches left to play, and they can be assured of winning their division should they earn four points from their final two outings.

With so much to play for, their captain Odegaard returning to fitness in time to take on bottom of the group Slovenia could well be crucial in helping them to seal the win, especially away from home.

Reports from Norway say that Martin Ødegaard is fit and set to start against Slovenia this evening. 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/G8Ce1PVkhR — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) September 24, 2022

The former Real Madrid star missed our most recent fixture with a calf injury, and while he wasn’t expecting to be missing out in the long-term, it will still be a relief that he has been deemed fit to return today, a week before we take on Tottenham in the North London Derby.

Odegaard will be a big boost to our options for the clash next weekend, with Fabio Vieira having a relatively quiet game against the Bees other than his spectacular goal, and I believe we would be much more likely to leave with all three points with the Norwegian back.

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta talks about Granit Xhaka, Fabio Vieira and Arsenal’s improvement since last year…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids