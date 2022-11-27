Boost for Arsenal as club finds a replacement for their target

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Marcus Thuram at the end of this season as Borussia Monchengladbach begins preparing for life without him.

The German club had been desperate to keep him, but his current deal runs out in the summer and he has been unwilling to sign a new one.

Several clubs have an interest in him as he continues to score goals and provide assists.

If he becomes a free agent in the summer, he would be one of the most attractive around and Arsenal wants him in their squad.

They have now been handed a boost with Sports Bild reporting Gladbach is moving on from him.

The report says while their offer is still on the table, they believe he could leave and have identified at least three targets who could replace him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is just the perfect news for us because they might no longer push him to stay with them.

Instead, he could now freely speak to other clubs and the Germans might be open to selling him in January to raise some funds.

Thuram is still young and remains one of the finest forwards around, which makes him an ideal signing for us.

