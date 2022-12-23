Boost for Arsenal as club identifies a replacement for their target

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their pursuit of Mikhalo Mudryk as Shakhtar Donetsk has reportedly found a replacement for the Ukrainian attacker.

The Gunners have made him their number-one transfer target this season and they could add him to their squad in the January transfer window.

However, his present employer has been reluctant to lose him, insisting he is not for sale because he is too valuable to them.

But they seem to have softened their stance and have now looked for a replacement, which is a clear sign they will cash in on him.

A report via Mirror Football reveals they want Brazilian star Jeffinho who plays on the wing for Botafogo and is seen as an ideal replacement for Mudryk.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mudryk will leave his present club, it is just a matter of time, so Arsenal can work hard to win the race for his signature now.

This development should encourage us to ramp up our efforts to sign him because if we do not, other suitors will push on and sign him.

The winger will, however, decide the best next move for himself, and we should be one of the clubs he wants to join.