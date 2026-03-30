Boost for Arsenal as club struggles to get their target on a new deal

Arsenal have been handed a potential transfer boost in their bid to sign Tino Livramento during the upcoming transfer window, as the Gunners continue their efforts to strengthen their squad. The club is keen to build on its current progress by identifying players who can contribute immediately while also offering long-term value.

Livramento has emerged as a key target, with Arsenal viewing the defender as a player capable of fitting seamlessly into their system. His profile and potential make him an attractive option as the club evaluates how best to maintain depth and quality across all areas of the pitch ahead of next season.

Arsenal planning defensive transition

The club reportedly sees Livramento as an ideal successor to Ben White, who could leave at the end of the current campaign. Although White remains an important member of the squad, there is a growing belief within the club that this may represent the right opportunity to consider a sale, particularly if a strong offer is received.

Arsenal are actively reviewing options across multiple positions as part of their end of season planning. While White is understood to be open to staying longer, the club appears to be preparing for all possible outcomes. As a result, Livramento is already being lined up as a potential replacement, highlighting the proactive approach being taken behind the scenes.

Newcastle’s stance and player situation

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United are keen to retain Livramento, but negotiations over a new contract have proven difficult. The report indicates that the Magpies are struggling to secure his long-term commitment, which has created an opportunity for interested clubs.

The report further suggests that the absence of European football is influencing the player’s current position, with indications that he may be unwilling to remain under those circumstances. This situation increases the likelihood of a potential departure.

A move to Arsenal could therefore be appealing. At the Emirates Stadium, Livramento would have the chance to establish himself as one of the squad’s leading players. If White departs, the pathway to consistent first-team opportunities would be clearer, further strengthening Arsenal’s case.