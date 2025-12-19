Boost for Arsenal as club turned down approach from Chelsea for their target

Chelsea’s attempt to secure the signature of Djylian N’Guessan ahead of Arsenal has suffered a setback after their opening bid for the player was rejected. The decision has reopened the race for the highly rated teenager, who continues to attract serious interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

N’Guessan is emerging as one of the finest young talents in France and has already established himself as a regular for Saint Etienne. His rapid development has drawn widespread attention, and although his club would prefer to keep him, the level of interest suggests he could move sooner than anticipated. Saint Etienne are fully aware of his growing reputation and are keen to maximise any potential transfer fee.

Arsenal monitoring situation closely

Arsenal’s interest in the Ligue 2 winger is regarded as genuine and long-standing. The Gunners also have a positive working relationship with Saint Etienne, having previously signed William Saliba from the French club. That history may help facilitate discussions, but it is not expected to guarantee any advantage in negotiations.

Saint Etienne is determined to secure a strong financial return before allowing one of their prized assets to depart. With numerous top clubs having scouted N’Guessan and formed favourable assessments of his ability and potential, his current club believe they are in a strong position. They are prepared to wait for an offer that reflects how highly the youngster is rated across Europe.

For Arsenal, the situation represents both an opportunity and a challenge. The rejection of Chelsea’s bid has kept the door open, but it also underlines the level of investment that may be required to complete a deal.

Chelsea setback reshapes the race

According to the Metro, Chelsea submitted an offer of 8 million euros for N’Guessan, which Saint Etienne promptly turned down as they are seeking a higher fee. The refusal has altered the landscape of the transfer race and given Arsenal renewed hope of positioning themselves as serious contenders.

However, the key question now is whether Arsenal are willing to go beyond Chelsea’s valuation. With competition expected to intensify, the Gunners must decide how strongly they wish to pursue the deal and whether they are prepared to meet Saint Etienne’s demands.

As matters stand, N’Guessan’s future remains uncertain. What is clear is that his talent has ensured sustained interest, and Arsenal will need to act decisively if they want to turn that interest into a successful signing.