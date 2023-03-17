Boost for Arsenal as Crystal Palace is facing keeper crisis ahead of game

Arsenal has been handed a boost ahead of their match against Crystal Palace this weekend as the Eagles are now struggling to field a first-team goalkeeper.

Patrick Vieira’s side has struggled for form in 2023 and has become one of the prospective candidates for relegation despite a very fine start to the season.

It does not get easier for the Londoners as they face league leaders Arsenal in their next game and now they might not have an experienced goalkeeper in goal.

A report on Standard Sport reveals Vicente Guaita and their backup Sam Johnstone are unavailable because of injuries.

19-year-old Joe Whitworth was in goal in their latest game and the report claims they might give him a chance to play against the league leaders again at the weekend if none of the senior goalies recovers.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This sounds like a major boost for us ahead of the game, but we cannot let it bring complacency around us.

Palace is a difficult side to face and they need points, so we must expect a serious fight from them.

Whoever is in goal against us knows this is a huge chance for them to make an impact and would want to grab it.

