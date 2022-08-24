Boost for Arsenal as deal agreed to offload international

Arsenal have agreed a deal with Nice which will see Nicolas Pepe leave for the upcoming campaign, which will likely open the door for a new attacking addition to be added to our squad.

The Gunners have been linked with a number of forwards this summer, with a number of right-wingers believed to be on our radar, but we have seemingly been reluctant to sign a new addition whilst our current club record signing was still in north London.

We now look to have agreed a deal to send the Ivory Coast international back to Ligue 1 where he has proved so clinical previously, and we are expected to have a fair chunk of his wages off our budget, which could well open up a place for a new winger to come in.

SkySports claims that there has been no option to buy included in the loan deal which has been agreed with Nice, but his move is expected to be completed inside the coming 48 hours after the terms of the transfer were agreed between the two sides.

I’m in two minds about this move. While I firmly believe he will be a hit back in France, leaving on loan for a year when you have have just two years on your contract has to be a major negative when considering the value of any future transfer, but at the same time, we have clearly struggled to find him a permanent home this summer, and his value will no doubt increase again when he gets to showcase his talents amidst regular playing time once again.

Should we have held out for a better offer closer to the end of the transfer window?

Patrick

