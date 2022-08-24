Boost for Arsenal as deal agreed to offload international

Arsenal have agreed a deal with Nice which will see Nicolas Pepe leave for the upcoming campaign, which will likely open the door for a new attacking addition to be added to our squad.
The Gunners have been linked with a number of forwards this summer, with a number of right-wingers believed to be on our radar, but we have seemingly been reluctant to sign a new addition whilst our current club record signing was still in north London.
We now look to have agreed a deal to send the Ivory Coast international back to Ligue 1 where he has proved so clinical previously, and we are expected to have a fair chunk of his wages off our budget, which could well open up a place for a new winger to come in.
SkySports claims that there has been no option to buy included in the loan deal which has been agreed with Nice, but his move is expected to be completed inside the coming 48 hours after the terms of the transfer were agreed between the two sides.
I’m in two minds about this move. While I firmly believe he will be a hit back in France, leaving on loan for a year when you have have just two years on your contract has to be a major negative when considering the value of any future transfer, but at the same time, we have clearly struggled to find him a permanent home this summer, and his value will no doubt increase again when he gets to showcase his talents amidst regular playing time once again.
Should we have held out for a better offer closer to the end of the transfer window?
Patrick
Arteta talks about Jesus, Odegaard, Saliba and the League table after Bournemouth win.
I am just glad he appears to be leaving at last . He has a degree of talent for sure but he i unable to use it effectively and seems totally unsuited to Prem football.
No matter what any of us think, , it matters not, as nothing will change the fact that MA does not want him here and he will be leaving, VERY soon,it seems.
I am glad of that!
He’s not good enough for the team therefore, he has to leave.
And should we have held out for a better offer closer to the end of the transfer window? How else? As the only club interested in taking the Player is Nice. Yes he’s talented, but obviously, talent is not enough.
Wasted talent IMO and wasted money ,he will probably leave for 10 million next year .
Could have got some game time with us in the EL ,but not to be .
He’s not good enough for the team therefore, he has to leave.
And should we have held out for a better offer closer to the end of the transfer window? How else? As the only club interested in taking the Player is Nice. Yes he’s talented, but obviously, talent is not enough.
The transfer window has one week to go – how will there be a better offer? It seems to be the only offer.
If we want to get more deals over the line based on this then one week is already tight, in fact it may already be too late if other clubs need to have replacements lined up.
So take the chance to offload the wages, hope he does well there and in a year’s time he’s more valuable.
Interesting that there’s no *option* to buy? Either that came from the Arsenal side or they couldn’t agree what the fee would be.
Brilliant European performance from Rangers again.
Cody Gakpo will now be looking for a new home?